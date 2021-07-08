On Thursday, July 8, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Results of Intl European University's first year of work in Ukraine. Tasks, plans for next year." Participants include Ukrainian statesman, politician and scientist, civil servant of the first rank, PhD in Philosophy, academician of the Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Development Assistance Council of the International European University Anatoliy Tolstoukhov; descendant of Emperor Franz Joseph, President of the International European University Franz-Volodymyr von Habsburg-Lothringen; founder and vice-rector for scientific and pedagogical work and international relations of the International European University Alla Navolokina; Chief Rabbi of the World Forum of Russian-Speaking Jewry, Chief Rabbi of the Brodsky Synagogue in Kyiv Moshe Reuven Azman. By Skype: partners of the university from Austria, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Pakistan and other countries (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.