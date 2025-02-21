From Warriorship to Innovation: UK Model of Veteran Employment as Blueprint for Ukraine

Roksolana Stefanyshyn, Vice President of Public Affairs at PanteonX Charitable Foundation

The transition from military service to civilian life has always been a challenge for those returning from the battlefield. However, history shows that in societies which supported former warriors, they often became powerful leaders, reformers or artisans. In the Roman Empire, retired legionnaires received land grants in the provinces, took on administrative roles and helped spread Roman law and the Latin language. In the 19th century, Japanese samurai, after losing their warrior status, played a key role in economic and administrative reforms, applying discipline and strategic thinking to business and government. In Ukraine, Cossacks returning military campaigns not only received land and privileges, but also actively influenced local self-governance by holding leadership positions, developing crafts and engaging in trade.

Modern veterans possess unique meta-skills: adaptability, problem-solving abilities, decisiveness, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, leadership and teamwork. Their fight for independence has instilled in them principles of transparency and justice – qualities that can contribute to combating corruption and building effective organizations.

Ukraine already has over 1.3 million veterans and their family members. This number is expected to grow, potentially reaching 5 million people in the labour market. By the end of active combat operations, every sixth or seventh job candidate will have military experience. Yet, many veterans often do not perceive this experience as professionally relevant. It is therefore crucial to build communication with them based on equal opportunities, emphasizing the value of their experience for both business and the government.

Let's consider the example of the United Kingdom, where there are over 2 million veterans, and approximately 13,000 individuals leave the Armed Forces each year. Notably, 92% of working-age veterans hold a qualification, with 60% earning it through employment, compared to 43% of non-veterans. According to a 2022 YouGov report commissioned by the UK Office for Veterans' Affairs, 66% of employers are interested in hiring or increasing the number of veterans in their teams. Employers who have already hired veterans highlight their high level of professionalism and skills, including a strong work ethic, problem-solving abilities, leadership qualities, communication skills, dedication and analytical approach. More than half (53%) of employers report that veterans in their organizations advance in their careers faster than their colleagues.

Employer Support and Adaptation Programs

In Ukraine, veteran support is still developing: employment centres, retraining programs and grants from the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation are available, while educational initiatives receive backing from international organizations such as IREX and USAID. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has a more advanced adaptation system, including Career Transition Partnership, Defence Relationship Management and Employer Recognition Scheme.

In the Ukrainian labour market, many employers remain hesitant to integrate veterans due to concerns about PTSD and a lack of awareness about their skills. In contrast, thanks to government information campaigns in the UK, 66% of employers (YouGov, 2022) are open to hiring veterans, recognizing their discipline, leadership qualities and adaptability.

Education programs in Ukraine, mainly funded by international donors, focus on IT, entrepreneurship and logistics, but remain limited in scope. Meanwhile, the UK veterans benefit from the Career Transition Partnership program, which grants access to a national job database, professional courses and specialized employment programs, facilitating their integration into the civilian labour market.

Employers who utilize available resources, recruitment initiatives and specialized employment programs gain the most from veterans' potential.

Career Transition Partnership (CTP) is a program under the UK Ministry of Defence that supports veterans for two years after leaving service. Employers can access a pool of highly skilled candidates through job postings, tailored recruitment solutions and strategic hiring initiatives. Defence Relationship Management (DRM) is an initiative that helps businesses build strong partnerships with the Ministry of Defence. Through the Employer Recognition Scheme, companies are rewarded for supporting veterans, service leavers and reservists. Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS): companies can receive bronze, silver or gold awards for their commitment to employing veterans and supporting military families. Businesses participating in this scheme enhance their reputation and attract highly qualified employees. Key awards from 2022 to 2024 include:

Bronze Award – for employers pledging to support the armed forces; received by small businesses in construction, consulting, technology, education and manufacturing.

– for employers pledging to support the armed forces; received by small businesses in construction, consulting, technology, education and manufacturing. Silver Award – for companies actively recruiting veterans and offering additional support to reservists, including Liverpool FC Foundation, London Stock Exchange Group and the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

– for companies actively recruiting veterans and offering additional support to reservists, including Liverpool FC Foundation, London Stock Exchange Group and the National Museum of the Royal Navy. Gold Award – for organizations leading in veteran employment, offering paid leave for military training, and promoting defence-related issues. Recipients include the Bank of England, Boeing UK, Edinburgh City Council, NHS Scotland and Police Scotland.

Forces Employment Charity is a non-profit organization that helps over 20,000 veterans annually find jobs. It collaborates with businesses to hire, train and support veterans throughout the employment process.

Additionally, employers can demonstrate their commitment to veterans by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, an initiative acknowledging businesses dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

The skills acquired in the Armed Forces align with the needs of various civilian sectors, including cybersecurity, drone technology, telecommunications, logistics, prosthetics and artificial intelligence. These competencies make veterans perfect candidates for successful careers in diverse industries after their dedicated service to the nation. The PanteonX Charitable Foundation actively supports the creation of transition programs similar to the British models and promotes initiatives that encourage employers to integrate veterans into the economy, such as implementing a Ukrainian version of the Employer Recognition Scheme. The Foundation is studying and endorsing projects that facilitate veterans' integration into civilian and professional life. Supporting targeted training programs in technology, healthcare and infrastructure will create new career opportunities and address the country's urgent needs. PanteonX is committed to hiring veterans within its own projects, particularly in initiatives that assist people with disabilities and help athletes and veterans adapt to new conditions. To achieve this, the Foundation is strengthening its cooperation with government and business sectors.