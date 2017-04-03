Facts

17:14 03.04.2017

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Only one explosion occurred inside a train car in the St. Petersburg metro on Monday, and the reports on the second explosion have not been confirmed, an emergency source told Interfax.

"The explosion occurred when the train was moving from the Sennaya Ploshchad to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station. It happened inside the third car of the train after its departure, when the train was partially in the tunnel," the source said.

The earlier media reports on another explosion in a different train car have not been confirmed, the source said.

"There was one explosion, and it did not cause a fire. All of the fatalities were inside the train car in the near vicinity of the explosion center," the source said.

The other cars were not damaged, the source said.

"As the train did not have a walk-through passage between the cars, the third car fully absorbed the shock wave. The explosion occurred within the space limited by the car's walls, preventing the shock wave from affecting the neighboring cars," the source said.

Interfax-Ukraine
