No Ukrainians injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

There are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the explosions in the metro of St. Petersburg, the consular service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"The consul visited the medical facilities where the victims of the explosion in St. Petersburg are being treated. There are no Ukrainians there," a report says.

As earlier reported, an unknown explosive device went off inside a train car in the tunnel between the Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad metro stations in St. Petersburg at about 2.40 p.m. on Monday. The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee put the death toll from the explosion at 11 people, and another 45 were hospitalized with injuries.