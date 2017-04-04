Facts

10:47 04.04.2017

No Ukrainians injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

There are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the explosions in the metro of St. Petersburg, the consular service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"The consul visited the medical facilities where the victims of the explosion in St. Petersburg are being treated. There are no Ukrainians there," a report says.

As earlier reported, an unknown explosive device went off inside a train car in the tunnel between the Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad metro stations in St. Petersburg at about 2.40 p.m. on Monday. The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee put the death toll from the explosion at 11 people, and another 45 were hospitalized with injuries.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine should do everything possible to quickly join NATO – Parubiy

Poltorak discusses security situation in Ukraine with Canadian FM

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

LATEST

Poltorak declares more than UAH 539,000 in salary, UAH 656,000 in bank deposits

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Canada sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

Fourteen people killed in St. Petersburg metro blast - Russian Health Minister Skvortsova

U.S. Congress presents draft law on countering Russian hostile actions - Ukrainian embassy

Updated data shows 11 killed, 45 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast - NAC

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5780.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING