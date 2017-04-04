Fourteen people killed in St. Petersburg metro blast - Russian Health Minister Skvortsova

Russian Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova has put the death toll from the April 3 blast in St. Petersburg's metro at 14.

"We can confirm the deaths of 14 people today. Eleven of them died on the spot, and three others died in agony from unsurvivable injuries," Skvortsova told reporters in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Forty-nine people injured in the explosion are currently being treated in the city's hospitals, and another 13 have already been discharged after receiving the required treatment, she said.