Facts

09:50 04.04.2017

Updated data shows 11 killed, 45 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast - NAC

Eleven people have been killed in the explosion that rocked the St. Petersburg metro on Monday afternoon, while perpetrators of the crime are being searched for, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

"According top updated data, the explosion killed 11 people. Forty-five injured people are in hospitals. Measures are being taken as part of investigative actions to establish every circumstance of this crime and to search for masterminds and perpetrators of the crime, as well as accomplices to criminals," the statement obtained by Interfax said.

