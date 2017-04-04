Un Security Council condemns St. Petersburg terrors attack

The UN Security Council has resolutely condemned the Monday terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro calling it "barbaric and cowardly."

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack which took place in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, on 3 April 2017 and during which at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured," the UN Security Council's statement for the press said.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the victims of this heinous act of terrorism and to their families, and to the people and to the Government of the Russian Federation. They wished a speedy recovery to those injured," it said.