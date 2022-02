Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr Abramenko has become the silver medalist of the Beijing Olympics in ski acrobatics.

In the final, he lost only to the Chinese athlete Guangpu Qi.

The third place was taken by Russian Ilya Burov.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Abramenko became the champion.