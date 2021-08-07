Sport

11:25 07.08.2021

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

1 min read
Ukrainian canoeists Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasia Chetverikova took second place in pair canoeing among women's duets at a distance of 500 meters at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has reported.

"An incredible start to the 15th day of competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020! Ukrainian canoeists Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasia Chetverikova are Olympic silver medalists!"

This is the second medal for Luzan. She had previously won a bronze medal in single canoe rowing.

