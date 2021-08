Ukrainian karate player Stanislav Horuna, competing in kumite up to 75 kg, won bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the results released on the website of the Olympics, the Ukrainian lost 0:3 to the Italian Luigi Busà in the semifinal match.

This is the tenth bronze medal in the collection of the Ukrainian team. In total, Ukrainian athletes have won 14 Olympic awards, including three silver and one gold.