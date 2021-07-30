Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Yakoiv Hammo took fifth place in the over 100 kg weight category at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The last Ukrainian who entered the Olympic tatami in Tokyo was judoka Yakiv Hammo, in the weight category over 100 kg. Our athlete successfully started the competition from the 1/8 finals. Already in the quarterfinals, in a rather tense struggle, he lost to the silver medalist of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Japanese Hisayoshi Harasawa," the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

At the same time, Hammo defeated Bekmurod Oltiboev from Uzbekistan in the final and lost to Tamerlan Bashaev from the ROC.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8.