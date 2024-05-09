More than 100 delegates from 16 countries will take part in the 2nd International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, more than 10 agreements are planned to be signed - A.Kuleba

More than 100 delegates from 16 European countries, as well as the United States, will take part in the 2nd International Summit of Cities and Regions to be held in Kiev on May 9; more than 10 agreements are planned to be signed, including in the spheres of medicine, rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration, said Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the Office of the President.

“The 2nd International Summit of cities and regions is held within the framework of the Congress of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine ... 16 countries of Europe, representatives of the United States, more than 100 foreign delegates will be present tomorrow and more than 150 representatives of our territorial communities and regions,” - said Kuleba in the broadcast of the telethon.

According to him, the summit is held to integrate projects and needs of Ukrainian communities with European communities and their opportunities. “This is communication and exchange of experience,” he said, noting that more than 10 agreements are planned to be signed during the event.

“We see already 12 (agreements - IF-U) today. Perhaps tomorrow the figure will change, because there are several countries that came with the desire to see with their own eyes what is going on here. That is why today and tomorrow will give them more specifics and we will be able to sign more agreements,” the deputy head of the Presidential Office said.

As noted Kuleba, for Ukraine the priority is rehabilitation and implementation of projects in this area.

“Because tomorrow will be held the signing of 4 agreements in the field of rehabilitation and medicine. There will also be projects that have to do with the rehabilitation of our communities. There will also be a declaration that will testify to the support in all aspects by all participants of the summit,” he summarized.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY8sDvZdWEA