21:45 21.04.2024

Dnipropetrovsk region to receive more than UAH 3.2 bln as part of "Made in Ukraine" economic platform - Deputy Prime Minister Sviridenko

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that more than 3.2 billion hryvnias are envisaged for Dnipropetrovsk region for this year under all support programs, the Ukrainian presidential website reported on Saturday.

At the presentation of the "Made in Ukraine" economic platform in the city of Dnipro with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she noted that the more actively the region's businesses apply for the relevant programs, the more they will be able to receive. According to Sviridenko, they are distributed to the already familiar to business state support "5-7-9", grants for processing, compensation and new programs.

Zelensky thanked entrepreneurs for staying in their region despite full-scale Russian aggression, supporting the economy and providing people with jobs. He stressed the importance of strengthening air defense and protecting the energy infrastructure in the region.

According to the president, the authorities realize that business is in a difficult situation during the war, so it was for its support, solving issues and development of domestic production that the "Made in Ukraine" platform was launched.

