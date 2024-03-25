Cabinet of Ministers expanded list of categories of resettled persons, who will be extended payment of state assistance for living expenses

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of categories of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to whom to extend the payment of state assistance for residence, the Ministry of Social Policy has said.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the government has been supporting its citizens who were forced to become IDPs, in particular, a crisis payment - assistance for living was introduced. This payment is financial assistance from the state for a person who establishes life in a new place, and supports her in finding a job, placing children in a kindergarten or school, settling in a new community. Since March 1, 2024, the payment of living allowance for IDPs was extended for another 6 months for certain categories of IDPs who have already received it for one or two years (at least 8 months)", - stated in the press service of the Ministry.

It is noted that initially the payments were extended for people unable to work, caring for children or seriously ill or persons with disabilities, who have no income or have low incomes.

At the same time, the government has now clarified the list of those resettlers who will be eligible to receive payments for another 6 months.

In particular, in order to avoid discrepancies, the resolution clearly stipulates that, among others, the following categories of people are also entitled to extend the assistance for another 6 months: persons with severe forms of disease, who are not diagnosed with disability (and families in which such persons live); children placed in the family of foster care, foster care, children temporarily placed in the family of relatives, acquaintances, foster family, family-type children's home.

Also, if the average monthly total income per recipient in the family is less than 9,444 UAH payments will be extended for: persons caring for a child up to 3 years old or a child in need of care up to 6 years old; families with children up to 18 years old or up to 23 years old, who are students of full-time or dual form of education in institutions of vocational (vocational-technical), vocational pre-university and higher education;

In addition, payments will be extended to persons who provide social services on a non-professional basis; persons with disability group IIІІІ; families of pensioners.

Among other things, the right to extend the allowance for an additional 6 months was also granted to persons over 55 years of age.

Also, the period of application for reassignment of benefits for IDPs has been extended until April 30, 2024, and even those who apply in April will receive funds taking into account March.