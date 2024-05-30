Press Announcement

12:00 04.06.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters." Participants include Head of the GMK Center, EBA Stanislav Zinchenko; Arzinger partner, Head of energy and natural resources, environmental protection and sustainable development practice Anzhelika Livitska; Director of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Sustainable Development Project Olha Semkiv; Director of the Department of Ecology, Energy and Green Economy of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Olha Kulyk; President of Ukrmetallurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov; moderator, Deputy General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on spot according to editorial certificates.

17:58:45 EEST-3

Надіслати відгук

AD

HOT NEWS

Press conference at Interfax-Ukraine by PJSC Kyivenergo on completion of 2017/2018 heating season POSTPONED

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of meat industry in war conditions, opening pork exports, maintaining profitability in grain chain. Pigs. Meat'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Protection of economic rights and freedoms'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Is the militarization of Ukrainian society necessary: the attitude of citizens'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public Opinion on Activities of Ukrainian Authorities, Management Efficiency and Country's Development Directions'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Sentiments Middle East and Central Asia Countries'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Second Ukrainian Rating of Higher Art Education Establishments'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing at 13.00 today by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of URCS T. Hoyenko on suspicions of illegal activities presented to former head of district organization of URCS in Kyiv

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Dynamics of external, internal political situation around war'

AD
AD
AD
AD