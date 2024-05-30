Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters'

On Tuesday, June 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters." Participants include Head of the GMK Center, EBA Stanislav Zinchenko; Arzinger partner, Head of energy and natural resources, environmental protection and sustainable development practice Anzhelika Livitska; Director of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Sustainable Development Project Olha Semkiv; Director of the Department of Ecology, Energy and Green Economy of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Olha Kulyk; President of Ukrmetallurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov; moderator, Deputy General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on spot according to editorial certificates.

17:58:45 EEST-3

