Press Announcement

12:00 27.05.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

On Monday, May 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?".

Participants: political expert Kontiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian, political commentator Leonid Shvets (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

