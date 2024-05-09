Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Dynamics of external, internal political situation around war'

On Monday, May 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Dynamics of external, internal political situation around war." Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Chairman of the Board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research Volodymyr Fesenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.