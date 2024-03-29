Press Announcement

11:00 03.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Portal for Detection of Conflict of Interests of Local Deputies'

1 min read

On Wednesday, April 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Portal for Detection of Conflict of Interests of Local Deputies."

A new digital instrument, Local Interests, was developed to help detect the conflicts of interests of local deputies and public officials, with the assistance of the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI), a leading anti-corruption program in Ukraine which is funded by the EU, co-funded and implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Participants: Board Chairman of NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters Serhiy Mytkalyk, Head of NGO Together Against Corruption Oksana Velychko, Head of the Department for Monitoring and Control over the Implementation of Legal Acts on Conflict of Interests and Corruption Prevention of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Shulha, Head of the Corruption Prevention Department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleh Lozovy (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

