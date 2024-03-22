Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Most Pressing Issues in Ukraine's Olympic Boxing Today'

On Thursday, March 28, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Most Pressing Issues in Ukraine's Olympic Boxing Today: 2024 Olympics, International Activities, Development of Ukrainian Boxing, Corruption, Presidential Elections."

Participants include Acting President of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine Oleh Ilchenko, State Coach of Ukrainian national boxing teams at the Youth and Sports Ministry of Ukraine Yuriy Shevchuk, Head Coach of the men's boxing team of Ukraine Dmytro Sosnovsky, General Secretary of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine Dmytro Yeliseyev (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (068) 694 7417.