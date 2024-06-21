New Russian FAB-3000 bombs could cause even more extensive damage to Ukrainian forces and infrastructure – ISW

On june 20, Russian forces used the new FAB-3000 M-54 bomb with a unified planning and correction module (UMPC) to strike Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region for the first time, representing a new Russian capability with a high potential for destruction if Russian forces continue to be able to use such weapons uninhibited, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.

“Russian sources widely amplified footage of the first-ever FAB-3000 M-54 strike against a reported Ukrainian deployment point in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, on June 20, noting that the bomb caused substantial destruction even though it landed 10 meters away from its intended target,” according to the ISW report dated June 20.

Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu first announced the serial production of FAB-3000 M-54s, dumb-bomb variants weighing over 3,000 kilograms that can be converted into guided glide bombs with the addition of the UMPC modification, during a visit to Nizhny Novgorod region in March 2024. However, Russian sources previously praised the production of FAB-3000s but noted that their weight and general dimensions would make them very difficult for most Russian tactical aircraft to deliver.

The analysts note that FAB-3000s usage will increase the destructive potential of Russia's ongoing glide bomb attacks against Ukrainian forces and infrastructure.

“Russian forces have already increased guided and unguided glide bomb use against Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv region, to devastating effect, and should Russian forces be able to launch massive barrages of FAB-3000s (or even heavier guided glide bombs) they will be able to cause even more widespread damage to Ukrainian frontline positions and critical infrastructure,” the ISW believes.