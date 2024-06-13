Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

On Thursday, June 13, the G7 summit began in Italy, most of which will be devoted to Ukraine, its defense and economic resilience. During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a number of bilateral meetings and sign security agreements with the United States and Japan.

"During meetings with U.S. President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits leaders of support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, he will take part in the G7 meeting and will hold a series of bilateral meetings: with Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Ministers of Canada and Great Britain Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Managing Director of the IMF Christina Georgieva.

The main topics, the president indicated, will be the development of a coalition of fighters, acceleration of pilot training, accelerated delivery of aircraft, development of the Ukrainian air defense system based on the most powerful Western systems and increasing long-range capabilities, as well as approval of the format for the use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, in particular, for development our defense industry, joint production of weapons.

"A year ago, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Today, within the framework of this Declaration, we are signing the last two security agreements with members of the G7. The Ukrainian people, our soldiers see that the G7 is forever with Ukraine. I am grateful to our partners for believing in us and our victory," he added.