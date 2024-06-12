G7 Ambassadors meet with All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations
The Ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine have held a meeting with the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations for a thorough dialogue on the religious and social situation in Ukraine, where religious freedom is strong and protected.
“We also addressed the role of religious institutions during war, Russia's crimes against believers on temporarily occupied territories and Moscow’s weaponisation of religion,” a message posted on the G7 ambassadors' Twitter page.