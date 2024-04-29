Facts

11:56 29.04.2024

Manifest-42 reports on searches of co-owner of CEO Club and Meest China Lysenko

1 min read

The National Police of Ukraine conducted searches at the co-owner of CEO Club Ukraine and Meest China, Viacheslav Lysenko, as well as at the offices of these companies, according to Interfax-Ukraine, citing the Manifest 42 public movement.

"Viacheslav Lysenko (CEO Club and Meest China) had searches all night at home, in the company's office, in the CEO Club office. National Police. Phones were seized," the movement stated on Saturday.

The agency currently does not have any other information about these investigative actions and their cause.

Manifest 42 is a public movement established by the business community in the summer of 2023 to defend Article 42 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees the right to entrepreneurial activity.

