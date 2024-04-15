Facts

15:11 15.04.2024

DIM company launches residential complexes with 1,060 apartments in Q1 2024

The DIM group of companies has put into operation two construction projects – the first eco-city complexes Lucky Land and the Novy Autograph residential complex, with a total of 1,060 apartments, the company's press service reported.

"Like all developers today, we are faced with many obstacles. However, we are making every effort to fulfill our obligations to our clients. Many in the country are left without homes. Therefore, it is important to build new houses today," said Managing Partner of the DIM group Oleksandr Nasikovsky.

The DIM company continues to increase the pace of construction; by the end it is planned to commission more than 100,000 square meters of housing.

The Lucky Land residential complex is a modern eco-city with seven blocks in Kyiv, corresponding to the multifunctional live-work-play format. At the end of January 2024, DIM put into operation sections 1, 2, 3 of the third stage. House No. 3 received its own postal address – 4d, Berkovetska Street. in April DIM will complete technical passports and will begin transferring apartments to owners in May.

In March 2024, the New Autograph comfort-class residential complex received a certificate of readiness. These are two buildings on 18-26 floors with 810 apartments, the engineering communications of the complex include artesian water supply and individual heating. The area around the residential complex has a developed infrastructure – from children's and sports grounds to commercial facilities and underground parking.

A number of other projects from DIM are under active implementation. In particular, the construction of the A136 Highlight Tower 33-story multifunctional complex is underway. Recently, it was the first in Ukraine to undergo an audit from the largest international investment consulting and real estate management company CBRE Ukraine. International auditors confirmed the overall completion of work by 54%. Considering the pace of construction, the construction of the complex will be completed this autumn.

During the year, DIM also plans to complete the construction of the third building of the Metropolis residential complex, as well as commission five houses in the eco-city Park Lake City, located 15 minutes away from Kyiv.

