Facts

14:50 03.01.2024

Invaders launch rocket attacks on Avdiyivka: one person killed, one wounded

On Wednesday morning, Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, as a result of the shelling, a 51-year-old man was killed, a 50-year-old woman was also injured, she was hospitalized, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"One person was killed and another one injured as a result of missile strikes on Avdiyivka. Today, at about 11:00, the Russians fired four rockets at the town and hit a residential building. A 51-year-old man died on the spot, a 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

