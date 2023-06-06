There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that there is an advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area and in several other directions in Donetsk region.

“Indeed, now we have a defense-offensive operation. We have a set of measures, and I emphasize once again: not to focus exclusively on offensive actions. This is a spectrum of different actions, including offensive ones. Today we also have successes. We are talking about the flanks around Bakhmut and about other directions, which we will be able to talk about in more detail later. There is an advance of our troops there,” Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

She stressed that the fighting is fierce now, as the Russian occupiers are trying in every possible way to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.

To a clarifying question about which specific directions the Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, Maliar said that it’s about Donetsk region.