NATO Secretary General: blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP is outrageous act, once again demonstrating cruelty of Russian war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant an outrageous act, once again demonstrating the brutality of the Russian war in Ukraine.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia's war in Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo stated that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was completely destroyed and cannot be restored after the engine room was blown up by the Russian occupation forces from the inside.