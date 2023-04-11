Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Ten judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation will be convicted in absentia for making a decision on the annexation of four regions of Ukraine to Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a special pretrial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to the court against 10 judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation. They are charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation found that on October 2, 2022, these judges adopted resolutions on the recognition of constitutional so-called "agreements" between the Russian Federation and "representatives of the authorities" of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions and on the admission of these territories to the Russian Federation.

"By such actions, they committed aiding the supreme military and political leadership of the Russian Federation in committing deliberate actions with the aim of changing the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine," the message says.

The pretrial investigation was carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the SBU.