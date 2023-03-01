'Vikings' Star Katheryn Winnick becomes UNITED24 ambassador

The star of the Vikings television series, Canadian actress of Ukrainian origin Katheryn Winnick became the ambassador of the UNITED24 charity platform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with her via video link.

As reported on the presidential website, Winnick will be involved in "Ukraine Recovery" direction and will open his collection through the platform for the restoration of one of the 18 houses in Kyiv region, which will be the first to be rebuilt under this program. In total, UAH 719 million is needed to restore these facilities. Thanks to UNITED24 donors from 110 countries, more than UAH 510 million has already been collected.

Winnick said she understands how important it is for Ukrainian families to unite. She said people need to return home, rebuild their homes so that families can live together again. The actress said it is a great honor for her to be in the UNITED24 team.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Winnick for supporting Ukraine and stressed that now it is essential to do everything so that the world does not forget about the war.

"Thank you very much for being with us. We are grateful that you have chosen to become an ambassador for United24 and are the first ambassador from Canada, with which we have a lot of ties," he said.

The president also invited the actress to come to Ukraine.

Winnick's parents are descendants of Ukrainian emigrants, who in 1940, fleeing the Soviet regime, first moved to Germany and then to Canada. The actress herself said she was proud of her Ukrainian roots.

Winnick has supported Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression in 2014. She visited Ukraine on the 30th anniversary of independence. After the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, Katheryn founded The Winnick Foundation, which provides humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians affected by the war.

Over the nine months of operation of the fundraising platform UNITED24, initiated by the President of Ukraine, more than $287 million has been raised thanks to donations from more than 110 countries.