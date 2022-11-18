Facts

16:36 18.11.2022

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

2 min read

In April 2022, the invaders shot seven civilians in one of the villages of Kherson region, one of the dead was a minor girl, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The prosecutors of the prosecutor's office of Kherson region, together with police investigators, inspected the site of another war crime committed by the Russian military. According to preliminary data, in April 2022, during the occupation of one of the villages in Kherson region, the Russian military shot seven civilians in the house. After that, the occupiers blew up the house with the people who had been shot," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As noted in the message, according to preliminary information, there were employees of the company guarding irrigation units near the village, as well as a minor girl in the house. "The dead were buried near the scene, and the girl was buried by her parents at the local cemetery," the statement said.

In order to ensure a proper investigation of the war crime, investigative actions are being carried out, including the examination of bodies and the conduct of a forensic medical examination.

The pretrial investigation continues into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #murders #kherson_region

