Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at the Haaretz Democratic Summit on Monday, called on Israel to decide with whom it is: with the democratic world or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror.

"Isn't it time for your state to choose who you are with? Either you are with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against an existential threat to its existence, or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror even when the price of continuing terror is the complete destruction of global security? " Zelensky asked the forum participants a question.