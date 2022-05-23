Facts

10:24 23.05.2022

Ukrainian parliament extends martial law for 3 months

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days, until August 23, 2022, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

The bill approving the presidential order on the extension of martial law in Ukraine passed by 320 votes, Zhelezniak said.

The Verkhovna Rada also extended the period of general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, until August 23, 2022.

General mobilization will continue until August 23, as the Verkhovna Rada adopted the respective bill by 315 votes, Zhelezniak said.

