Facts

13:20 13.05.2022

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

1 min read
Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Russians should understand that they are not welcome in Italy, they should receive a "cultural rebuff" from this country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with RAI 1 broadcaster, distributed on Friday.

Answering a question about Italy's help, Zelensky said that in Russia there is trust in Italy's "cultural mediation", so "through trust, through journalism, you can bring the truth to Russian society, which is in an information cocoon.

"They should receive blows – I'm talking about sanctions policy. I am grateful to Prime Minister Draghi. Italy has joined all the sanctions. But I think there should be strong steps on tourism," the president said.

"We all love coming to Italy. Russian tourists should get a cultural response, so they know they are not welcome. They should not live in comfort. There should be no accounts in Italy, no real estate. Ordinary people should be told that their vacation in Italy is over. You are occupying someone else's territory. Occupiers can't be treated the same as everyone else," Zelensky said

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

LATEST

European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

Russian occupiers shell 22 settlements of Donetsk region in day

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

USA registers bill to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD