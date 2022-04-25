Facts

12:34 25.04.2022

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan threat to global food market

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he had discussed in detail the threat to the global food market due to the actions of the Russian Federation, which blocked the Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

"Had an important conversation with Turkish President Erdogan. About the situation in Mariupol and the need to evacuate civilians and the wounded, about the need for an immediate exchange of blocked Ukrainian military. We discussed the negotiation process with Russia, defense issues. We touched in detail on the threat to the world food market, provoked by Russia, which blocked our Black Sea ports," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday morning.

He said that the rise in food prices has already reached a critical level in many countries, and this is just the beginning.

"If Russia does not seek peace, the issue of food security in many countries will turn into a matter of physical survival of millions of people, and hence the stability of state systems. An increasing number of political leaders in the world are aware of this threat. Therefore, we expect more pressure on Russia," the head of state said.

