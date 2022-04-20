Head of State Forest Resources Agency urges Ukrainians not to visit forests in areas of recent hostilities

Residents of Ukraine should comply with the ban on visiting forests in almost all regions of Ukraine, since mines and unexploded ordnance planted by Russian occupiers may be located on the territory of forestry.

The corresponding warning was published by head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine Yuriy Bolohovets on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, in Kyiv region, two of our employees were driving a car through the territory of the forest fund to the forestry for loading and exporting timber products. But while driving along the forest road, they came across an anti-tank mine. A strong explosion. The driver died, the second person is in the hospital," he told the details of the incident in Irpin, Kyiv region, where on April 19 a truck was blown up.

"Every day, foresters risk their lives. Even knowing every forest path, such tragedies still happen. Therefore, I appeal to everyone! Today it is still very dangerous to visit territories liberated from orcs. Take care of yourself," Bolokhovets said.

As reported, on April 19, in the Stoyanka microdistrict of the city of Irpin, a truck was blown up by a mine, its driver died.

According to Bolohovets, in Ukraine at the beginning of April, 600,000 hectares of forest land, six regional departments of the State Forest Resources Agency, 17 enterprises of the department and 136 forestries were in the combat zone with the Russian invaders.

The forestry enterprises of Sumy region were subjected to the greatest destruction from the invasion of the Russian Federation troops, since almost all the forestry enterprises of the region were either in the zone of active hostilities or in the occupied territories.