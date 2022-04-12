Facts

11:08 12.04.2022

Lithuania receives about 45,000 Ukrainian refugees

Lithuania receives about 45,000 Ukrainian refugees

Almost 43,800 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Lithuania, 18,200 of them are minors, the data from the Lithuanian Statistics Department released on Tuesday, said.

Over the past 24 hours, 857 refugees have been registered in Lithuania, of which 334 are minors, including 87 children under six years of age. The weekly average daily rate of arrivals from Ukraine, according to the latest data, is 489 people.

Approximately a third of the Ukrainians who arrived were registered at the Vilnius registration center, about 6,000 - at the Kaunas center. Almost 4,900 refugees who arrived in Lithuania are children under the age of six, 13,400 are between the ages of 6 and 18. More than 1,900 are people over the age of 65.

Most of the arrivals applied for a temporary residence permit for humanitarian reasons. Most of the arrivals are women and children.

