Latvia to send weapons, equipment to Ukraine

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, after a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Latvia Oleksandr Mishchenko, has said that Latvia will send Ukraine a humanitarian cargo, as well as weapons and equipment.

"Today, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia, I confirmed our support. Like Estonia and Lithuania, we announced that we will provide both humanitarian and military assistance, ensuring the supply of weapons and equipment necessary for defense," Pabriks said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"In January, another cargo of humanitarian aid from Latvia will go to Ukraine. We offer other allied countries to provide the same support - Ukraine has the right to defend itself and it needs support to strengthen its defense capability," he added.

The minister also stressed that he expects close cooperation between the Ukrainian and Latvian military industries in the future.

Following the meeting, Pabriks confirmed to reporters that the matter is also about the supply of weapons and military equipment.

"Including weapons and equipment. We will do this. We call on our allies in Europe to do the same. Because Ukraine has the right and must be able to defend itself. Ukraine largely relieves tensions from our own borders. From our region. And although Ukraine is not a NATO member, in this sense it is not an ally, but it is considered our ally in exactly what it is doing. In fact, they protect us," lsm.lv quoted the defense minister as saying.

As reported, the Ministers of Defense of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, following the meeting on December 21, 2021, declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with both military and non-military assistance.