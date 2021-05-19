Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksiy Liubchenko to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Viktor Liashko - to the post of Minister of Health.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at the suggestion of the Servant of the People faction, which has the rights of a coalition, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada such candidates as: Oleksiy Liubchenko for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy; Oleksandr Kubrakov - for the post of Minister of Infrastructure, and Viktor Liashko - for the post of Minister of Health," press secretary of the Prime Minister Olha Kuryshko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, on May 18, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Vladyslav Krykliy from the post of Minister of Infrastructure, Ihor Petrashko from the post of Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and Maksym Stepanov from the post of Minister of Health of Ukraine.