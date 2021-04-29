Facts

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, on the recommendation of the Security Service of Ukraine, has included the Russian musician Morgenshtern in the list of persons who pose a threat to national security.

According to the update of the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine, the list includes Russian musician Alisher Valeev (stage name Morgenshtern).

Thus, there are 181 people on this list at the moment.

