15:23 19.03.2021

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings related to illegal seizure and lease of land plots, law enforcement agencies are carrying out a number of investigative actions on the territory of Zakarpattia and Lviv regions.

Searches are taking place in the structures of local authorities and at enterprises associated with the relatives of MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) told Interfax-Ukraine.

The PGO said that they are investigating the case of illegal withdrawal of a land plot from state ownership by Sport-Tour, which belongs to an investment company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko.

"About a dozen of searches were carried out in the authorities of Zakarpattia region and on the territory of the sports and recreation complex," the office said.

In addition, PGO said that the case of illegal lease of a land plot in Lviv region by Kerambud firm, which is associated with the relatives of these MPs, is being investigated. Investigative actions were also carried out at this enterprise.

