15:48 11.03.2021

Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

The income of the IT industry in Ukraine thanks to the special legal regime Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 billion by 2025, the number of jobs in this industry is planned to be increased to 450,000, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said during the Ukraine 30 forum.

"Today I've opened the Ukraine 30 forum and talked about the digitalization of the creative industry, as well as about Diia City. For the growth of the IT industry, we are creating a special legal regime named Diia City. Thanks to it, the income of the IT industry in Ukraine in 3-5 years could significantly increase from $ 6 billion to $ 16.5 billion. And the growth in the number of jobs after the launch of Diia City from 200,000 now to 450,000 in 2025," he wrote on his Facebook page, emphasizing that this is a unique ecosystem with the best conditions for doing IT business in the world.

Fedorov noted that one of the main goals of this regime is to stimulate the development of the digital economy for the next 15 years and to attract billions of dollars in investments into the country. For resident companies of Diia City there will be a personal income tax of 5%, plus 1.5% - a military tax, and the income tax will be replaced by a tax on withdrawn capital at a rate of 9%.

"Now the IT sector is organically growing by 20-30% annually, but the growth can be 40-50% per year, subject to the introduction of additional incentives. Diia City will stimulate the emergence in the country of companies with an income of more than $ 100 million, which will be incorporated precisely in Ukraine, and not somewhere abroad," he added.

The deputy prime minister also noted that this project is being developed in cooperation with the industry.

"The legislative base of Diia City will take into account most of the industry's wishes. In the near future, the relevant draft laws will be submitted to the parliament," Fedorov summed up.

