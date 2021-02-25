Facts

Former first dpty head of PrivatBank board Yatsenko released on bail – HACC

Former first deputy head of PrivatBank's board Volodymyr Yatsenko has been released on bail of UAH 52 million, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The bail has been posted for Yatsenko, previously determined by the court as an alternative measure of restraint in the form of arrest worth of UAH 52 million," the HACC reported.

At the same time, the court did not specify who exactly posted the bail.

As reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on the night of Thursday, February 25, chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention for former first deputy head of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko, suspected of embezzling more than UAH 137 million, for two months with an alternative of paying a bail of UAH 52 million.

According to media, if Yatsenko pays the bail, he must wear an electronic bracelet and not leave Dnipropetrovsk region without the permission of the investigator, the court, or a prosecutor; refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses, and also hand in all passports in storage.

As reported, on February 23, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported that the suspicions to three former employees from among the management of PrivatBank were reconciled of embezzlement of other people's property through abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, and of official forgery, which led to the embezzlement of UAH 136 million.

Law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine that they are talking about former head of the board Oleksandr Dubilet, former first deputy head of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko, and about Olena Bychykhina, who is indicated as the first deputy head of the board of the Ingosstrakh insurance company (Dnipro). A law enforcement source said that the suspicion was handed over to Yatsenko personally, and to Dubilet and Bychykhina by mail.

 

