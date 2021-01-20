HCJ dismisses PrivatBank's complaint against actions of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Vovk

On January 18, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) decided to dismiss PrivatBank's complaint against Judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Serhiy Vovk, according to the results of the HCJ meeting posted on its website on Tuesday.

The reasons for this decision are not explained in the text of the results of the meeting.

As reported early December, PrivatBank filed a 1,100-page complaint with the High Council of Justice against the actions of Vovk.

On September 2, 2020, Vovk fully satisfied the statement of the Surkis brothers' companies on the procedure for implementing the court decision made in 2017 obliging PrivatBank to service their deposits placed before the bank's nationalization on the accounts of its Cypriot branch, and this procedure provides for the collection of these funds in favor of plaintiffs. The total amount of claims against the bank, determined by the court, is $347.374 million (of which about $102 million is interest calculated at a rate of 13% per annum).

The court also authorized the compulsory write-off of funds and (or) the seizure of PrivatBank's property in case of refusal to pay the specified amount to the companies of the Surkis brothers.

According to the position of PrivatBank, the relevant agreements of the Surkis companies are considered met by now, since in 2016, during the nationalization, they were exchanged for shares of an additional issue.