The delegation of the Mykolayiv City Council plans to visit Israel for acquaintance with technologies and establishment of cooperation – The Embassy

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk discussed with the mayor of Mykolayiv Olexander Senkevich prospects of attraction of the Israeli technologies and questions of cooperation in port and agrarian branches. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

"The ambassador of Ukraine held an online meeting with the Mykolayiv mayor. During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic and investment spheres. In particular, they talked about the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector, the involvement of Israeli technologies Smart City, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry and between port authorities", - said in a statement.

The parties agreed to organize a visit of the delegation of the Mykolayv City Council to Israel for acquaintance with the Israeli technologies in the agricultural sector.

"In particular - in irrigation and drip irrigation, as well as - in the field of information technology. The interlocutors agreed to start a dialogue with the Israeli side on establishing twinning relations between Mykolayiv and one of the Israeli cities", - the statement says.