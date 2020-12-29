Facts

10:55 29.12.2020

The delegation of the Mykolayiv City Council plans to visit Israel for acquaintance with technologies and establishment of cooperation – The Embassy

1 min read
The delegation of the Mykolayiv City Council plans to visit Israel for acquaintance with technologies and establishment of cooperation – The Embassy

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk discussed with the mayor of Mykolayiv Olexander Senkevich prospects of attraction of the Israeli technologies and questions of cooperation in port and agrarian branches. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

"The ambassador of Ukraine held an online meeting with the Mykolayiv mayor. During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic and investment spheres. In particular, they talked about the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector, the involvement of Israeli technologies Smart City, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry and between port authorities", - said in a statement.

The parties agreed to organize a visit of the delegation of the Mykolayv City Council to Israel for acquaintance with the Israeli technologies in the agricultural sector.

"In particular - in irrigation and drip irrigation, as well as - in the field of information technology. The interlocutors agreed to start a dialogue with the Israeli side on establishing twinning relations between Mykolayiv and one of the Israeli cities", - the statement says.

 

 

Tags: #korniychuk #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:36 14.12.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

11:27 08.12.2020
The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

12:06 24.11.2020
FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

10:18 21.10.2020
Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

11:56 16.09.2020
Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

11:37 27.08.2020
Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

18:26 25.08.2020
Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

14:50 18.08.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

18:13 17.08.2020
Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

LATEST

Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

All checkpoints in Donbas, border with Crimea to be reequipped

Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

State defense order of Defense Ministry is 99.5% fulfilled – Taran

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD