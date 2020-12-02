Facts

10:22 02.12.2020

Ambassador of Ukraine Korniychuk: we will make every effort to attract Israeli investments

10:22 02.12.2020

Ambassador of Ukraine Korniychuk: we will make every effort to attract Israeli investments

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk discussed with the Mayor of Khmelnytsky Oleksandr Simchyshyn the prospects for Israeli investments and the intensification of relations between the twin cities. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«During the online meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the economic, investment, cultural and the tourism spheres, taking into account new opportunities that will appear with the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel. In particular focus were the areas of cooperation in the field of medical and recreational tourism, export of products of the Khmelnytsky region's producers, as well as attraction of Israeli investments», - the statement says.

During the conversation, the interlocutors also agreed to intensify work on relations between the twin cities.

«Now we are planning to make every effort to resolve the issue of attracting investment, because this will help bring our country to a qualitatively new level! Therefore, during a conversation with Olexandr Sergievich, one of the questions concerned precisely the possibilities of developing municipal and infrastructure projects by attracting capital from Israel», - Yevgeny Korniychuk noted after the meeting.

The sister city of Khmelnitsky in Israel since 2007 is Karmiel - the commercial, cultural and industrial center of the Western Galilee.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
