Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers responsible for the fight against COVID-19, in particular the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Security and Defense Council, will meet on Monday to give forecasts for the development of the epidemic situation and decide whether it is necessary to introduce a full lockdown in Ukraine and when.

At a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, it was noted that the results of the meeting will be promptly known in order to inform people in advance and prepare from the point of view of the economy and the provision of services to the population, the presidential press service reported.

"We need to decide on realistic forecasts in order to understand whether our medical system and our economy will withstand the stress. We have developed an economic assistance program, we are constantly improving the health care system. It is necessary that both business and people are ready if the government decides that a strict quarantine cannot be avoided," Zelensky said at the meeting.

At the same time, the meeting discussed the latest data on the development of events with the COVID-19 epidemic. Already from November 30, funds for the purchase of antigen tests have been unlocked and from now on their purchase will begin. In the absence of a family doctor or the impossibility of meeting with him, Ukrainians can call the created hotline of the Ministry of Health, where they will receive advice, and if necessary, a mobile team will go to them, said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers drew up 8,600 protocols for violation of the mask regime in the country.