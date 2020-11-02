CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

This week the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) plans to consider the submissions on the constitutionality of the laws on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the national one, on the system of guaranteeing deposits of individuals, will continue consideration of the case on the interpretation of the concepts of ownership of land and "decent living conditions" and will start consideration of the constitutionality of the provisions of the Criminal Code concerning the asset forfeiture procedure.

According to the agenda of the sitting of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, released on its website on November 2, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court will continue to consider the case in the closed part of the plenary session on the proposal of 46 MPs on the official interpretation of the constitutional provisions regarding the ownership of land.

The author of the constitutional submission says the need to interpret the concept of land "as an object of legal ownership of the Ukrainian people" by the fact that the Constitution specifies two different ownership rights to land: as a natural object – the ownership of the Ukrainian people, and as an object of civil rights, property of citizens and legal entities.

On Tuesday, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court will continue consideration of the submission on the compliance with the Constitution of the law of Ukraine on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the national one, and will also continue the consideration of the case on the submission on the official interpretation of the provisions of the Preamble of the Constitution on "decent living conditions."

Another item on the agenda of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday is the further consideration of the case on the proposal on the constitutionality of the law of Ukraine on the system of guaranteeing deposits of individuals.

In addition, on Tuesday, the court will consider the issue of initiating constitutional proceedings on the proposal of 47 MPs on the compliance of the Constitution with certain provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the asset forfeiture procedure.

All these submissions will be considered in a closed part of the plenary session.

According to the agenda of the sitting for November 5, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court will consider in the form of written proceedings, that is, in the open part of the plenary session, the constitutional submission of 47 MPs on the constitutionality of the provisions of Articles 96-1, 96-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which regulate the procedure and cases application of the asset forfeiture.