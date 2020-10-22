Facts

12:44 22.10.2020

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to stop illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says a strong protest from the Russian Federation due to the archaeological excavations carried out within the so-called "Crimean War" project on the territory of the Alma Valley and in the city of Sevastopol, with outrage of international law and Ukrainian legislation.

"Russia must stop all illegal archaeological excavations and earthworks on the territory of the Alma Valley and in the city of Sevastopol, as well as ensure proper treatment of all Ukrainian historical and cultural heritage in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, in particular with regard to the strict fulfillment of Russia's obligations in accordance with the provisions of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Thursday.

The ministry said that in accordance with the provisions of the Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict dated May 14, 1954, Russia, as an occupying state, must respect cultural values located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and also take the necessary measures for their conservation. In addition, the recommendations of the General Conference of UNESCO, which defines the principles of international regulation of archaeological excavations dated December 5, 1956, stipulates that in case of an armed conflict, the state that has occupied the territory of another state must refrain from conducting archaeological excavations in the occupied territory.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry
