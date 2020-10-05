Foreign Ministry planning 'Crimean platform' summit in Ukraine during 2021

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has plans to hold a Crimean summit in Ukraine in 2021, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"The goal [of the Crimean Platform] is to systematize existing events. These are all resolutions, statements, declarations that we have, which are important from the point of view of preventing an even worse scale of repression in the occupied Crimea, but also new initiatives, in particular, these are The Crimean summit, which we plan to hold in Ukraine in 2021. We believe that this summit should be permanent. This is an initiative of Ukraine and, accordingly, an invitation from Ukraine. Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working out a range of countries that will join this initiative," she said on Monday.

According to her, the invitation to join this platform is open to all those countries that see this as expedient.

"We take a certain time for ourselves in order to convey this invitation… We understand that this invitation is open to all those who see the expediency of joining this platform. We have no illusions that all countries will join it, but today, in the context of our initiatives and their support, including within the UN, there is already a certain range of countries that can be called 'coalition countries' or countries of the Crimean Platform," she added.

During the briefing, the deputy minister clarified that the Crimean platform should cover several dimensions, in particular, the highest political level (leaders of countries, top officials of states), the level of foreign ministers, defense ministers, parliamentary level and expert level.

"I emphasize that we have made a decision that Russia will be invited to participate in the events of the Crimean platform, however, given that the uncivilized behavior of the Russian Federation is not a secret for us, we do not expect it to accept this invitation," she said.

Dzhaparova indicated that several dates for the summit are being considered, in particular, one of them is February 26, the Day of Crimea's resistance to the Russian occupation.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine added that she plans to make a visit to Vienna, during which she will raise the topic of Crimea, advocacy for the Crimean platform, and also discuss the idea of constant OSCE monitoring of the Ukrainian-Russian border.