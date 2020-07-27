Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

19% of Ukrainians believe that in general, things in Ukraine are going in the right direction, and 68% have the opposite opinion, according to the results of a survey conducted by Rating Sociological Group on July 15-20, 2020.

More than 60% of respondents believe that the economic situation in Ukraine has deteriorated over the past six months, a quarter believe that it has not changed, and only 8% of respondents noted an improvement.

At the same time, sentiments about the future are more optimistic: 17% believe that the economic situation in Ukraine will improve in the next six months, 35% believe that it will not change, and 40% expect it to worsen. However, in the long-term dynamics, the percentage of those who expect improvement decreases, along with this, the feeling of hope (26%) among the population slightly decreases, and disappointment remains the emotion that is experienced the most (43%).

Some 57% of respondents see the reason for possible economic crisis in the incompetence of the authorities, although 26% believe that the economic decline will come due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 8% believe that the war in Donbas will be the cause of decline. In the course of the survey, which took place in June, a month earlier, such answers were given by 53%, 32% and 6% of respondents, respectively.

In the course of the study, 2000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face) in all regions, except for Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of locality. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.