Facts

17:01 27.07.2020

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

2 min read
Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

19% of Ukrainians believe that in general, things in Ukraine are going in the right direction, and 68% have the opposite opinion, according to the results of a survey conducted by Rating Sociological Group on July 15-20, 2020.

More than 60% of respondents believe that the economic situation in Ukraine has deteriorated over the past six months, a quarter believe that it has not changed, and only 8% of respondents noted an improvement.

At the same time, sentiments about the future are more optimistic: 17% believe that the economic situation in Ukraine will improve in the next six months, 35% believe that it will not change, and 40% expect it to worsen. However, in the long-term dynamics, the percentage of those who expect improvement decreases, along with this, the feeling of hope (26%) among the population slightly decreases, and disappointment remains the emotion that is experienced the most (43%).

Some 57% of respondents see the reason for possible economic crisis in the incompetence of the authorities, although 26% believe that the economic decline will come due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 8% believe that the war in Donbas will be the cause of decline. In the course of the survey, which took place in June, a month earlier, such answers were given by 53%, 32% and 6% of respondents, respectively.

In the course of the study, 2000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face) in all regions, except for Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of locality. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #rating #sociology
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 10.04.2020
S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

16:30 07.01.2020
Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

12:23 23.12.2019
About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

09:31 25.11.2019
Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

11:43 23.11.2019
Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

11:43 18.11.2019
S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

10:21 27.06.2019
Batkivschyna, BPP, Opposition Bloc lead activity, effectiveness rating of Ukrainian parties

Batkivschyna, BPP, Opposition Bloc lead activity, effectiveness rating of Ukrainian parties

16:47 21.06.2019
Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

LATEST

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Ankara receives updated lists of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara, Kyiv discussing joint development, production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine – Turkish ambassador

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD